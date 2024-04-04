Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Leigh Sales headlines Newcastle Writers Festival this weekend

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
April 5 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Journalist Leigh Sales will kick off the Newcastle Writers Festival on Friday night in conversation with Indiroo Naidoo. Picture by Daniel Boud
Journalist Leigh Sales will kick off the Newcastle Writers Festival on Friday night in conversation with Indiroo Naidoo. Picture by Daniel Boud

Rain or shine, it's a great weekend for readers in Newcastle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar writes about culture, art, food, drinks and music. He's been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.