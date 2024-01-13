Debut author Rosemary Lewis, age 93, taps into a world women know

"And then comes the claws out, and she did it all with tone of voice. She said, 'but you didn't really mean to write a book of short stories, did you?' And I could almost feel the contempt. She said, 'you've got to show why you went to Hobart, you've got to tell the truth'. Unless you're upfront with your readers, you'll get nowhere.' You do that and you will have an influence. It will change things."