'They're seen charging in': bikies at centre of pub brawls face court

THREE out of four Bandidos bikie members at the centre of two violent brawls at a suicide prevention fundraiser at the Minmi Hotel will be sentenced early in May.
In Newcastle Local Court on Friday, lawyers for Blair John Kelly, 36, Harley Lamotte, 30, and Koda Warren Tredinnick, 27, spoke to their clients' roles in what police prosecutor Tom Sands described as "aggressive assault" with "no regard for public safety" on February 18, 2023.
A fourth co-accused, Dylan Alwyn Griffin, 30, will appear in court April 12.
"Your Honour can clearly see this is an aggressive assault among patrons that aren't willing participants in a fight, they're seen charging in, people are being physically punched and hit, all against the background of an event that was for suicide prevention ... with a petting zoo in the background," Mr Sands said.
"It was planned and organised, they've come back for a second time which really escalates the level of seriousness.
"It wasn't a two-way street, it was all a one-way street."
CCTV footage of the two brawls was shown to Magistrate Janine Lacy in court on Friday.
Kelly's solicitor told the court his client was drinking inside the establishment when he was "spoken to harshly by somebody, took resentment to that and the fight started"."
"He did not handle that well at all," he said.
While Lamotte's lawyer, Cameron Duncan, admitted the "footage speaks for itself".
Mr Duncan said Lamotte was born into a Jehovah's Witness family, and that as a result of "extreme violence" he was subjected to as a child, he "effectively blacks out".
"This is a one-off, stupid, alcohol-fuelled violence matter that unfortunately he took too far," he said.
Police claim Kelly was asked to leave Minmi Hotel about 4.10pm after he refused to comply with directions and broke a sign. He then sculled a beer and smashed the glass, which triggered a wild melee during which a number of patrons were assaulted before Kelly and his group left in a car.
About 6.45pm, Kelly and the other men returned and Kelly headbutted a security guard while other members of the group bashed a number of patrons, knocking one 33-year-old man unconscious with a "coward punch".
The group then left again.
Kelly, Lamotte and Tredinnick pleaded guilty to two counts of affray over the two brawls on December 21, 2023, after prosecutors agreed to withdraw two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company.
Kelly and Lamotte, who remain behind bars, also pleaded guilty to participating in a criminal group, while Tredinnick pleaded not guilty to that charge. Mr Griffin represented himself and pleaded not guilty to two counts of affray, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company and participating in a criminal group.
A police investigation was launched in the wake of the brawl which was referred to Strike Force Raptor North, who in March arrested six people and raided properties at Cardiff, Edgeworth, Gillieston Heights and Newcastle West.
Strike Force Raptor officers allege they seized five firearms - including a loaded shotgun and a loaded rifle with a silencer attached at Edgeworth and a semi-automatic firearm and two pistols at Cardiff - as well as cannabis and MDMA.
