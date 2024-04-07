Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Wallabies star Kurtley Beale shines as Hunter Wildfires humbled

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated April 7 2024 - 10:38am, first published 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kurtely Beale puts boot to ball in Randwick's 64-17 win over the Hunter Wildfires. Pictures by Marina Neil
Kurtely Beale puts boot to ball in Randwick's 64-17 win over the Hunter Wildfires. Pictures by Marina Neil

Kurtley Beale take a bow.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.