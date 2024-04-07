Greens say old Maitland hospital could be a mental health space

Greens MP Dr Amanda Cohn has pledged she will inquire after plans for the old Maitland Hospital site in parliament and get the community some answers.
It has been more than two years now since the new Maitland Hospital at Metford opened, and the community is yet to hear what will be done with the old hospital site.
Dr Cohn, a general practitioner and MP in the NSW Upper House, visited the site on Wednesday, April 3 with Maitland Greens spokesperson Campbell Knox.
She said she will advocate for the site to be kept in public hands.
"This is an incredible asset for Maitland and we've heard through the mental health inquiry, through the rural and regional health inquiry that there's a huge need for preventative health services, for community health services," Dr Cohn said.
"The community here obviously have some really important ideas and innovative ideas about how this space can be used, the state government should be having that conversation with the community on the ground, and also guaranteeing that this incredible asset is not going to be sold off."
Dr Cohn, who is the Greens NSW spokesperson for Health, said the community should be involved in the conversation about the site's future.
"The community have a right to and should be involved in the discussions around the future of the site," she said.
Hunter New England Health had not responded to The Mercury's request for comment at the time of publication.
In February, HNEH told The Mercury that the future of the old hospital site would be determined by Property and Development NSW in line with government guidelines. "Consultation with local stakeholders will also occur throughout this process," the spokesperson said.
Mr Knox said the Maitland Greens would like to see community groups involved in conversations about how the site could be fully utilised.
"Right now we know that our area is in dire need of proper mental health services, as well as rehabilitation services and access for youth to have opportunities in volunteering, opportunities in employment and opportunities in different sorts of training," he said.
"We know that we have multiple allied health services that could make use of a space like this, and just looking at the amount of thoroughfare that we have here, the amount of community access, it just makes logical sense that this site is a treasure trove when it comes to public assets and it makes sense to keep it in public hands, and ensure the community makes full use of it."
