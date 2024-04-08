Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Raptor Squad arrest man at Bar Beach after 'kitchen knife' used in attack

By Newsroom
Updated April 8 2024 - 1:43pm, first published 12:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE RAPTOR Squad were called in to arrest a man in Newcastle over an alleged armed affray involving a kitchen knife.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.