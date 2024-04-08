Raptor Squad arrest man at Bar Beach after 'kitchen knife' used in attack

THE RAPTOR Squad were called in to arrest a man in Newcastle over an alleged armed affray involving a kitchen knife.
About 4.40pm on Saturday March 2, officers attached to Nepean Police Area Command were called to an address in Cranbrook following reports a man had been threatened with a knife.
Witnesses told police two men had been involved in an altercation, during which "one man lunged at the other with a large kitchen knife before fleeing the scene".
Local police commenced investigations before the incident was handed over to the State Crime Command's Raptor Squad.
Following extensive inquiries, about 11.40am Monday April 8, a 25-year-old man was arrested in Bar Beach, Newcastle.
He was taken to Newcastle police station, where he is expected to be charged with use offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence, use knife in public place - cause person to fear for safety, and affray.
Inquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
