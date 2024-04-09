'I fell into psychosis': Killer who left rider for dead claims accidental ice use

A DRUG affected and disqualified driver who ran a red light at Fennell Bay and killed beloved and respected motorcycle mechanic and businessman Christian Langham claims he "fell into psychosis" when he snorted cocaine laced with methamphetamine.
After the crash, Benjamin Christopher Koosmen fled the scene without offering any help, broke into three nearby homes and stole an SVU before reversing back into the crash scene.
While a "confused and disorientated" Koosmen was being arrested and charged, the family and partner of Mr Langham were about to be told the most devastating news.
Koosmen, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter over Mr Langham's death, sat and listened in Newcastle District Court on Tuesday as Mr Langham's partner, Susan Price, and his parents, Peter and Jill, attempted to express the profound impact of his death.
Ms Price described the 49-year-old as "creative, caring, generous and deeply spiritual" and said it was unfair his life had been snatched away by someone else's actions.
Mr Langham, who owned Speedgeek Custom Motorcycles at Maryville, was known for his attention to detail, loyalty, professionalism and for supporting men suffering with mental health problems.
"Christian did not get the opportunity to live his life to the fullest," Ms Price said. "It was taken away from him. "But not only him, his family, his loved ones and me on that December night in 2022."
While his mother said she will always miss and never forget her "wonderful, loving" son.
Koosmen, now 34, had a long history of drug addiction, mental health issues and a horrendous driving record, including spending time in jail, and had caused another similar crash when he smashed his car into a boat while under the influence of ice.
And despite spending time in jail and rehabilitation centres, Koosmen did not think it was an issue that he had relapsed and began drinking alcohol and using cocaine in the weeks before he got behind the wheel and caused the fatal crash.
He gave evidence on Tuesday that after work on December 1, 2022 he went to a pub for a beer and snorted a line of cocaine with a friend.
He said he began to feel "off" and asked his mate to drive him home.
"It affected me in a really bad way," Koosmen said. "I was in a bad head space."
A blood analysis would later reveal Koosmen had a near toxic level of methamphetamine in his system, but he claimed he had not knowingly used ice and it must have been in the cocaine he snorted.
From there, Koosmen became "anxious, paranoid and overwhelmed". He described it as "falling into psychosis".
He stole his father's car at Wangi Wangi and drove off, his mother repeatedly urging him to come home and threatening to call the police.
Koosmen returned briefly but took off again after his parents tried to take the keys out of the ignition.
He drove to Blackalls Park and then Toronto where police saw him swerve and ignore a stop sign.
By this time, Koosmen's mother had made good on her promise to call police.
Koosmen drove towards Fennell Bay with police following him. He lost them but stopped until they caught up with him again, only to speed away.
"This guy is going to kill someone," one of the police officers said.
And about 10pm, Koosmen did.
He sped into an intersection, ignoring a red light and hit Mr Langham on his motorbike, killing him.
Mr Langham's father on Tuesday said hearing news of his son's death was "unfathomable".
"I could not come to terms with the fact that if he had left our home seconds earlier or later the accident would not have happened," Peter Langham said.
Koosmen fled without stopping to help the fatally injured rider and broke into two nearby homes.
He then jumped the fence into a backyard and broke into a third home where he told an occupant "there are people chasing me".
Koosmen took keys to a Nissan Prado and rammed a driveway gate a number of times to get through.
He reversed towards the crash scene where police recognised him and he was arrested.
He has spent the last 16 months behind bars and now says - despite his prior drug use, drug-induced psychosis and driving dangerously while drug affected - that he has no fears of relapsing when he is released.
"I've never felt like this," he said. "I've never had an incident change my life like this. The thought of using drugs makes me sick to be honest."
And, after listening to the victim impact statements, he was asked if he had anything to say to Mr Langham's family and loved ones.
"I just want to extend how deeply regretful and sorry I am," Koosmen said. "It was my actions that took Christian from you. "I know it changed your life and changed so many people's lives. I live with shame, sadness, and overwhelming guilt. I can't put into words how sorry I am."
Judge Robert Sutherland will sentence Koosmen on April 26.
