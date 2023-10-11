Newcastle Herald
Benjamin Christopher Koosmen pleads guilty to manslaughter, fleeing scene of fatal crash and stealing vehicle at Lake Macquarie

By Nick Bielby
Updated October 11 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 4:22pm
A Lake Macquarie man had cocaine, methylamphetamine and alcohol in his body when he stole his father's ute, led police on a chase and crashed into a motorcycle rider - killing 49-year-old Christian Langham.

