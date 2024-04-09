Former Knights flyer's ban spoils epic clash of the wingers

DOMINIC Young and Greg Marzhew were an almost unstoppable force for the Newcastle Knights last year.
The two wingers scored 47 tries between them.
Young set a new club record of 25 in a season, while Marzhew crossed for 22.
On opposite flanks, they presented an equal - albeit in different ways - attacking threat for opposition defences to worry about each week.
Young's height and scintillating pace, Marzhew's brute strength and leg speed.
But after Young's move to the Sydney Roosters last year, he and Marzhew looked set for an epic clash on Thursday in the only scheduled match between the Knights and Roosters this season.
That was until Young was hit with a two-game ban this week for a high shot in the Roosters' 30-26 loss to the Bulldogs on Friday.
Just as Young was being ruled out of the match at McDonald Jones Stadium, Marzhew was pushing to make his return from a three-game injury layoff.
He is a chance to feature this week after being included in Newcastle's extended match squad yesterday.
The spoilt match-up would not have been the first time Marzhew and Young have gone head to head.
Before Marzhew joined the Knights, the wingers faced off when he was at the Gold Coast Titans.
In round 16, 2022, Young scored a hat-trick in Newcastle's 38-12 win over the Titans at McDonald Jones Stadium, while Marzhew crossed once.
Later in the season, in round 24, Marzhew grabbed a double while Young scored once as the Titans hit back with a 36-26 victory on the Gold Coast.
"We know the quality of player he is," Knights hooker Jayden Brailey said of Young.
"Obviously there was going to be a lot of hype coming back here to Newcastle.
"We might come up against him in the finals."
Young isn't the only notable absentee for the Roosters.
The Sydney side are also without skipper James Tedesco, halfback Sam Walker (concussion), utility back Sandon Smith (elbow) and centre Billy Smith (ankle).
Another ex-Knight, Connor Watson, has been named to play five-eighth.
Versatile back Joseph Manu moves to fullback in place of Tedesco.
Michael Jennings starts in the centres in what will be his 300th NRL appearance.
For the Knights, Marzhew's inclusion in the extended match squad is the only notable change.
Coach Adam O'Brien, who labelled Marzhew "a chance" to play after the win over the Dragons on Friday, named the same side that produced last week's 30-10 result.
Veteran back-rower Tyson Frizell remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.
