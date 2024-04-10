Hundreds expected at launch of new force in Hunter politics

Up to a thousand people are expected at the official launch of a new force in Hunter Valley politics tonight.
After four years of planning, the Hunter Community Alliance will hold its founding assembly at the University of Newcastle great hall.
NSW Housing Minister Rose Jackson and Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen will attended and be asked to make public commitments to action on stage.
The new body brings together dozens of organisations from a broad cross section of the community, including faith groups, unions, charities, community, indigenous, disability and environment organisations.
The organisation has already begun making waves in the local political landscape, penning a joint letter to the Hunter's eight Labor MPs and calling on them to "provide greater support" for the region in the June state budget.
HCA co-chair Teresa Brierley said the alliance brought together everyone for the common good.
"We don't work on things that divide us," she said.
"We started by listening to people and their families. The issues that emerged were housing, homelessness and concerns about the transition of our region.
"We aren't naive, we know this has to be a permanent alliance that takes persistent, consistent action. We are a non-partisan, independent, alliance which takes no government money and has raised enough annual funding for an ongoing organiser."
Fellow co-chair Emeka Ordu the organisation encouraged active citizenship.
"This is about a fair go for the Hunter that is too often overlooked. We are organising the people's power to back it up," he said.
The HCA is lobbying for $10 million a year in government funding to establish a regional energy transition authority and $41 million to refurbish part of Tighes Hill TAFE campus as a "new industries" training centre with operational funding of $5 million a year.
HCA also calls on the government to deliver the stalled Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund and expand it significantly from $25 million a year to the greater of $150 million or 5 per cent of the government's mining royalties income, estimated at $4 billion in 2022-23.
