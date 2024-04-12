Newcastle dad launches website to cut grocery costs

When his regular supermarket ran out of the nappies his baby used, Newcastle dad Blake Bennett rushed to a competitor, hoping to grab the essentials.
He realised then that several full-priced products at Woolworths were on special at Coles, and vice versa, and an idea was born.
Three years later, Mr Bennett has co-founded cost-saving website Grocerize.
"I realised I was saving $50 to $70 a week by splitting my shopping between Coles and Woolworths," he said.
Mr Bennett said his new website could save shoppers 28 per cent on their weekly groceries.
The site launched two weeks ago, and he said 20,000 users had visited so far.
"Grocerize continuously checks every item, instantly showing which store is cheaper for your shop," Mr Bennett said.
"You can dynamically split your cart between Coles and Woolworths, ensuring you pay the lowest price for each product."
Shoppers can use Grocerize to create a grocery list for in-store purchases or shop online directly through the supermarkets' websites.
The site compares live prices at both chains, incorporating any specials and discounts, and can send users sale alerts for their nominated products.
The start-up currently compares prices at the two major chains, but is considering expanding to include ALDI and IGA.
Retail expert Steve Kulmar said a grocery comparison website was a great idea to ease financial strain on consumers.
"We are living in an inflationary environment with tightening purse strings, mortgage rates going up, and people simply have less disposable, discretionary money to spend," Mr Kulmar said.
He said with petrol, grocery shopping was one of the largest expenses for some households.
Local charities and food banks have noted an increase in people battling financial pressures and food insecurity.
Vinnies North East regional director Clare Van Doorn said that, so far this financial year, they had assisted 83 per cent of the people they helped last year.
From July 2023 to March 2024, Vinnies helped 11,682 people across Maitland and Newcastle.
Southlakes Incorporated's Christine Mastello said that the number of people visiting their food pantries and using their delivery services had risen.
"When I started 11 years ago, it was mainly homeless and senior people who used our services," she said.
"Now, we have had around a three to four hundred increase in working families."
She said an increase in Coles, Woolworths and even Aldi prices had contributed to families "doing it tough".
"About a hundred families a week do their total shopping with us, and wouldn't be able to afford food otherwise," she said.
Newcastle's Soul Hub manager, Matt Ortiger, said its food service numbers were up massively this year.
"Cost of living has impacted the amount people can buy, and they have to ration," he said.
"The option for treat items has vanished."
Mr Ortiger said that what was once a big day, serving 140 to 150 lunch meals, had become the new normal.
While Ms Mastello and Mr Ortiger thought that a price comparison website was unlikely to reach the community's most vulnerable, they said it could ease financial pressure for the general public.
