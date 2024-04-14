Newcastle Herald
Souths show their versatility as Junction continue winning start

By Renee Valentine
Updated April 14 2024 - 2:15pm, first published 2:00pm
Versatile Nakita Jackson played in the attack and defence end for Souths in round two of Newcastle championship netball on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil
Player-coach Narelle Eather wants Souths to be flexible and adaptable this season and liked what she saw in a 44-38 win over expected top-four rivals Nova in round two of Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday.

