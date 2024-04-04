Netball teams are shaping up: can anyone stop West claiming another crown?

West Leagues Balance claimed a fifth consecutive grand final victory in Newcastle championship netball last year.
Can they make it six?
Here is how the teams are shaping up ahead of round one at National Park on Saturday.
Coach: Narelle Eather
Last season: First by goal difference (39 points), lost major semi-final then preliminary final.
Squad news: Evergreen midcourt dynamo Narelle Eather has taken on the coaching role after Tracey van Dal stepped down. The Lions retain the core of a strong side but have lost goal shooter Imogen McCulloch to Norths. Pick-ups include circle defender Zara Clark, who came through the Souths ranks but has been overseas, and experienced centre-court player Ingrid Fitzpartick from Queensland.
Comment: "We want to build over the year. Last year we went from being minor premiers to again not making the grand final, so our goal is to not make that happen a third time in a row," Eather said.
Coach: Rian Hodges
Last season: Norths have replaced University of Newcastle, who finished second on 39 points and lost the grand final to West.
Squad news: The new kids on the block have picked up McCulloch from Souths and strengthened their defence end with the addition of Maddy Melville after a few years off and Central Coast's Madison Hilton. They have lost shooter Millie Tonkin, who is in the Giants Academy, but retained plenty of experienced players from University.
Comment: "Sometimes we put a bit too much pressure on ourselves to just win but this year is about having fun and enjoying being here, being as a team, and to learn a bit," Hodges said.
Coach: Tracey Baggs
Last season: Third (37), won grand final
Squad news: West's championship squad remains unchanged but, as has perennially been the case, availability of their NSW Premier League players, mostly defenders, will test their depth. They will rely heavily on Karli Harris being their mainstay in the defence end again and have quality across the court.
Comment: "We've won five and are looking for six. That's our goal but, right from 21s through, we've got a bright future," Baggs said.
Coach: Katie Robinson
Last season: Fourth (33), lost minor semi-final
Squad news: Katie Robinson is back at the helm after taking last year off while Laura Glendenning returns to court after having a baby and will play in the attack end. A huge loss is goal attack Caity Lobston, who is pregnant, but shooter Brooke Fennings steps up from opens. Nova have also secured defender Keely Mullins.
Comment: "We want top two. We don't want to keep finishing in third or fourth," Glendenning said.
Coach: Kelly Wilson
Last season: Fifth (25)
Squad news: Kelly Wilson assumes a coaching role and will also be part of an experienced shooting circle along with returning goal attack Rhiarna Thompson plus Hannah Purcell from Kotara South. They have also picked up midcourter Hope Coombes from Sydney and circle defenders Jaylah Boney and Sarah Graham step up from opens.
Comment: "We've had really good hit-outs over the last couple of weeks with good numbers at training. We're just really excited to get on court and see what we can do as a team," Wilson said.
Coach: Cherie Aoake-Puru
Last season: Sixth (23)
Squad news: Key losses include experienced midcourter Victoria Aoake, who is playing NSW Premier League at Penrith but BNC have picked up new talent in Annalise Maier and Mikaela Donovan, who are both shooters from out of town.
Comment: "Our opens and championships look competitive. It's been a while but they've been building towards that for the last couple of years so we're hoping to get a better finish," Aoake-Puru said.
Coach: Rachel Gardner
Last season: Seventh (19)
Squad news: Circle defender Emrah Manning, who was a Kotara South junior, is a key pick-up from West. She joins experienced pair Annie Neenan and Jodi Rheinberger for a strong back three. Midcourter Grace Cook has been elevated from 23s and shooters Maddison Tolhurst and Tiarne Ashman from opens.
Comment: "We always knew it was going to take a few years but we're finally starting to build some depth at the club. Top four is not beyond our capabilities. We've just got to keep working hard and see if we can put it out on game day," Gardner said.
Coach: Dwight Graham
Last season: Eighth (17)
Squad news: Waratah have promoted from within, including midcourter Ruby Beatty from their 23s. Shooter Kristy-Lee Yarham, from Baulkham Hills, brings height to the goal circle which the club were lacking in their first year.
Comment: "We're still growing and developing but I feel more confident this year. We've got new combinations and I feel like we'll win a few more," defender Melanie Coleman said.
