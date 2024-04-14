Newcastle Falcons women undefeated after back-to-back wins

Falcons coach Kristy Bultitude implored her side to "set a standard" on Sunday and they delivered with a 32-point clobbering of the Canberra Nationals at Broadmeadow.
American import Nicole Munger produced another standout display in the 84-52 win, recording a game-high 35 points and 10 rebounds. She had support from Hannah Chicken (16 points) and Kate Kingham (15).
The victory was Newcastle's second of the weekend after an 86-66 victory over Inner West Bulls in Sydney on Saturday.
Munger played five less minutes against Inner West, but still netted 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Chicken (11), Aarion Nichols (13) and Sophie Brennan (11) all scored double figures.
"Saturday night was a little bit of a non-event for us in terms of our expectations and what we want from each game," Bultitude said on Sunday.
"The goal was to rest some of our key players to give their legs a little bit of a rest because we knew we'd have to play them today.
"But to still walk away with a 20-point win, even though it was ugly, we got the job done.
"We just lifted [on Sunday]. That is now our expectation. We need to continue to drive that style of play.
"Teams will start to try and defend Nicole a little bit tighter, but it just shows how deep we are.
"We've got three other players who can score double figures, and take that pressure off, and Nicole can just distribute."
The Falcons are unbeaten after three games, while the men's side are 0-3 after an 85-65 loss to Inner West in Sydney and 67-60 defeat to Canberra Gunners at home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.