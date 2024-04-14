Newcastle Herald
Gary Harley's weekend racing wrap-up: Bullock leads premiership

By Gary Harley
April 14 2024 - 7:09pm
AARON Bullock's winning double at Saturday's Newcastle Jockey Club race meeting - followed by two more at Wellington yesterday - has lifted him into the lead in the NSW jockeys' premiership race.

