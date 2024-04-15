Hunter Community Alliance a bold experiment in grassroots democracy

Jackson led with her strong suit by appealing to the sentiment of social justice in the room. The minister recounted that her first action was to end the previous cruel, longstanding government practice of aiding the homeless for a limited time and then making the most disadvantaged in the community apply to the bureaucrats for help all over again. She used this example to point out the limits of a cabinet minister's power. That matter was her decision alone; however, in relation to the housing crisis, she did not have sole authority. The Minister for Planning, the Treasurer, and the Premier also have a big say, as does the entire cabinet and caucus.