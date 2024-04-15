Callinan saves his best until last in opening heat of Margaret River Pro

MEREWETHER'S Ryan Callinan saved his best until last to avoid the elimination round at the Margaret River Pro.
Men's action at the World Surf League event got underway on Monday, Callinan finishing second in heat eight following a 7.5 ride with 90 seconds remaining.
The 31-year-old goofy footer nailed two turns on his backhand and scored 14.33 overall, jumping recent Bells winner Cole Houshmand (12.73) and landing just below Brazil's Caio Ibelli (14.93).
It was a crucial move from Callinan, who arrives ranked 17th and trying to stay above the mid-season cut line (22 male surfers).
His opening-round result sees him safely through to the last 32, meaning he's guaranteed to walk away from Western Australia with a minimum 1330 points.
Callinan had accumulated 11,000 points from the first four stops of the championship tour, with a year-best third at Sunset Beach (6085). Portugal's early exit last month now becomes a throwaway (265).
He found himself leading Monday's heat on three occasions, his second-highest effort of 6.83 landed midway through the 30-minute contest.
Gabriel Medina, George Pittar, Ethan Ewing, Seth Moniz and Italo Ferreira were among the earlier heat winners while 11-time champion Kelly Slater heads to the elimination round.
Margaret River's competition window closes this weekend.
Meanwhile, Merewether's Ocean Lancaster (under-16 boys) and Port Stephens' Eden Hasson (under-18 boys) were both recently listed in a 12-strong team to represent Australia at the ISA World Junior Surfing Championships in El Salvador next month (May 3-12).
