Merewether's Ryan Callinan opens against Bells best in the west

Merewether's Ryan Callinan will start off against recent Bells champion Cole Houshmand at the Margaret River Pro.
The 31-year-old has been drawn in men's heat eight next to Houshmand and Brazilian Caio Ibelli.
World Surf League's window for the all-important Championship Tour event, last before the mid-season cut, opens on Thursday.
Callinan (11,000 points) sits 17th in the overall rankings, 2265 points above the current relegation zone.
Callinan came third at Sunset Beach (6085) in February, either side of a 17th at the Pipe Pro (1330) and 33rd in Portugal.
Previously at the Margaret River Pro, he's recorded top-10 finishes on three occasions - ninth last year and fifth in both 2019 and 2021.
The top five so far in 2024 are: Griffin Colapinto (24,440), Ethan Ewing (20,610), John John Florence (17,195), Jake Marshall (16,130) and Jack Robinson (15,980).
