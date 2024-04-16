Slater hints 'this feels like the end' as Callinan eliminated in WA

After 11 world titles and more than three decades on tour, Kelly Slater says "this feels like the end".
Regarded as surfing's greatest and one of the globe's most celebrated sporting stars, Slater delivered what seemed to be a retirement-style speech in Western Australia on Tuesday.
Knocked out in the round of 32 at the Margaret River Pro, alongside Merewether's Ryan Callinan, meant 52-year-old Slater succumb to the mid-season cut.
With his 2024 campaign officially over, Slater was chaired up the iconic staircase at Main Break before potentially signalling the end of an incredible career.
"Just so much emotion for so long, so much dedication. It's not all roses but it's been the best time of my life," Slater told World Surf League media after going down to current No.1 Griffin Colapinto.
"Couldn't quite pull a miracle off this week, but I've pulled a few off over the years. I still had that hope out there that one might pop up with a minute to go.
"To lose to the number one, Griff's the number one guy. I've been close friends with him for a long time.
"So I'm kind of avoiding that emotion because it's all right there bubbling up.
"It hit me at Sunset this year. Because I knew that without a good result at Pipeline, and obviously I didn't do well at Sunset.
"I have been struggling since my surgery, since the recovery. I'm just fighting through the pain hoping for adrenaline.
"I felt at Sunset, after that, I was at the house talking to [partner] Kalani and I just kind of broke down and said this feels like the end."
Slater had earlier survived a three-man elimination heat on Tuesday, keeping alive his chances but only for a few hours.
Also on day two of men's competition, Callinan (12.40) bowed out after being beaten by three-time champion Gabriel Medina (14.66) in the round of 32.
Medina got out of the blocks strongly in the overlapping format, racing to 9.17 from three waves.
Midway through the 40-minute contest Callinan posted rides of 4.73 and 7.67 only to be eclipsed by Medina's 5.93 and 8.73. There was barely any action over the closing 10 minutes.
Callinan was ranked 17th on the men's leaderboard prior to stop five, and now has a total of 12,065 points. Twenty-two surfers advance to the second half of the WSL season.
Medina now meets John John Florence in the quarter-finals while the Pupo brothers, Miguel and Sammy, also go head-to-head.
George Pittar, Liam O'Brien and Ethan Ewing are among those still flying the Aussie flag in WA.
