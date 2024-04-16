'If those walls could talk they would tell a frightening story': abuse survivor speaks

Like most Novocastrians, Ben Giggins sees Christ Church Cathedral's stone edifice on the city's skyline most days.
For many it is a sacred structure. But for Mr Giggins it is a place of horror and pain.
It was here that the former Anglican Dean of Newcastle Graeme Lawrence groomed and raped the then 15-year-old, who was helping the cathedral's youth band.
Lawrence's parting words "Don't bother telling anyone. You're just a boy and I am the Dean. No one will believe you." haunted Mr Giggins for 27 years before he found the courage to report the assault in 2017.
Lawrence was charged and found guilty of indecent assault in circumstances of aggravation and sexual intercourse without consent in circumstances of aggravation in July 2019.
He was sentenced to eight years with a 4.5 year non-parole period, which expired on Tuesday.
Mr Giggins said he had mixed emotions about Lawrence's release.
"He got four-and-a-half years but for myself and other victims of sexual assault, it's a life sentence," he said.
"There's not too many days that go past when you don't think about it or something triggers it."
"The cathedral is the highest point in Newcastle, you can see it from everywhere. I see it and think that is the building where my innocence (was taken) and evil happened. If those walls could talk they would tell a frightening story. "
Bishop of Newcastle Peter Stuart personally apologised to Mr Giggins on behalf of the Anglican church following Lawrence's conviction.
On Tuesday, Mr Giggins renewed his call to victims of sexual assault to speak up no matter what circumstances were standing it their way.
"It's never too late," he said.
"Someone asked me the other day if I would do it all again after all I have gone through. I would definitely do it all again. As much as there is pain, and you deal with it every day, that was happening even before I spoke about it. The day that I spoke about it, followed by the court case, it was a massive weight off my shoulders."
Lawrence, now 82, was the second-most senior Anglican in the Newcastle diocese when he raped Mr Giggins.
He must comply with 11 standard conditions of parole and additional conditions imposed by the parole authority, including not communicating with the victim, not being in the company of a person under the age of 16 unless accompanied by an adult and not contacting any person under the age of 16 online.
Anglican Diocese of Newcastle also advocated for strict conditions, which prohibit Lawrence from entering any land associated with the Anglican Diocese of Newcastle and all activities or events associated with the diocese.
Mr Giggins had to relive the horrific details of his assault during the judge along trial because Lawrence had denied the assault or even knowing him.
He recalled that he had been helping the youth band to pack up equipment in the cathedral on a Saturday or Sunday evening when Lawrence approached him and invited him back to the deanery on the premise that other young people had gathered there.
Upon arrival, Lawrence took him into a room with framed photos of naked boys on the walls and raped him.
It was the royal commission into institutional abuse that gave Mr Giggins the confidence to reveal the sexual assault after hiding it for so long.
"Without the persistence and courage of the people who fought for the royal commission would never have happened," he said.
"It people like (abuse survivor and victim advocate) Steve Smith who really need to be thanked."
In sentencing Lawrence, Judge Tim Gartelmann said the assault constituted a major abuse of the trust that had been placed in Lawrence as a church leader.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.