Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'If those walls could talk they would tell a frightening story': abuse survivor speaks

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated April 16 2024 - 5:47pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Giggins outside Christ Chruch Cathedral. Picture Max Mason Hubers.
Ben Giggins outside Christ Chruch Cathedral. Picture Max Mason Hubers.

Like most Novocastrians, Ben Giggins sees Christ Church Cathedral's stone edifice on the city's skyline most days.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.