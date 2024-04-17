Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Hundreds of horses found slaughtered on NSW property, investigation launched

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated April 17 2024 - 3:40pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hundreds of horses found slaughtered on NSW property, investigation launched
Hundreds of horses found slaughtered on NSW property, investigation launched

NATIONAL: An investigation is under way after hundreds of horses were found slaughtered at a property near Wagga.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.