Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Jets captain Brandon O'Neill reveals why he's leaving Newcastle

By Robert Dillon
Updated April 17 2024 - 8:28pm, first published 8:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon O'Neill. Picture by Marina Neil
Brandon O'Neill. Picture by Marina Neil

CLUB captain Brandon O'Neill feels "guilty" about leaving the Newcastle Jets at the end of this season but says family must come first.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.