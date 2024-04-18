See what offshore wind manufacturing will look like in Newcastle

Port of Newcastle has released artist impressions showing how a future offshore wind manufacturing facility could transform the port over the next decade.
Manufacturing would be located at several locations including the north arm and Walsh Point.
"It's going to be a huge operation. It will probably be on a similar scale to building ships in Adelaide," Port of Newcastle's executive manager of projects and assets Raymond Hohle said.
The port recently commissioned a study to assess its capability and requirements for offshore wind manufacturing.
The study found that, with suitable investment, a sustainable manufacturing industry could be established.
It also confirmed the view of several offshore wind companies and the Maritime Union of Australia regarding the port's natural advantages, which include a deep draft navigation channel, available development area, and the absence of bridge infrastructure.
It is likely that the basic turbine components would be built at the north arm and transferred to Walsh Point for assembly.
It is estimated that Hunter offshore wind will create 300 new full time jobs and 3000 construction jobs.
The port's study also confirmed there is sufficient land available on Kooragang Island to accommodate the Hunter Valley Hydrogen Hub and offshore wind manufacturing.
"The good news is that we would not have to do land reclamation like other sites would," Mr Hohle said.
"We have space and infrastructure available at different spots in the port where we can facilitate the different manufacturing processes."
The Port is hopeful the federal government will help fund the manufacturing facility as part of its investment in the Hunter Offshore Wind Zone.
"We believe clean energy will play a big part in the Port of Newcastle and we want to facilitate that diversification," Mr Hohle said.
"But we have to wait until the permits have been awarded before we put more time and effort into it."
A spokeswoman for Energy and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen told the Newcastle Herald that offshore wind presented an incredible opportunity for the Hunter, through energy and job security as well as future onshore manufacturing.
"The Hunter has always been an industrial powerhouse and this new offshore wind industry will ensure the region continues to thrive in a net zero economy," she said.
After the construction phase has passed, the facilities would be repurposed for maintenance.
"Once the offshore wind has been established, all you need is a clear line to service it and then some replacement parts at the 15-20 year mark but it wouldn't need such a big setup."
The port's proximity to the wind farm would also reduce maintenance costs.
"The vessels that do this maintenance work cost $500,000 a day. If you need to steam an extra two days you are adding $1million to the cost of each tower," Mr Hohle said.
The Port of Newcastle held a workshop last week with Hydrogen Headstart applicants, to discuss clean energy developments in and around the port.
Stakeholders in attendance included KEPCO, Origin, Orica, MHI Australia, coNEXA and Lumea.
"There are going to be a lot of construction and developments in the next five to seven years," Mr Hohle said.
