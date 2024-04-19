Two Blues prepared for fullback swap ahead of clash with HRU title holders

WANDERERS coach Trevor Hefren knew it was on the horizon and planned accordingly.
Ben Lotawa will wear the No.15 jersey for the Two Blues on Saturday, one week out from the club's centenary luncheon, with highly-regarded recruit Jayden Kitchener-Waters unavailable.
"Ben Lotawa has been knocking on the door of first grade for years," Hefren told the Newcastle Herald leading into Hunter Rugby Union's second round.
"There's no replacing Jayden, but we knew he was away this week so Ben got plenty of time off the bench last week."
Wanderers host defending premiers Maitland at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday after opening with a comfortable 58-10 victory over Southern Beaches last weekend, including a hat-trick to winger Nimi Qio.
The upcoming opponents most recently met in a thrilling preliminary final at the same venue last year.
"We didn't lose a game to them by more than a try [last season] but we didn't beat them either," Hefren said.
"I think our attacking system played into their hands a little, so we'll be doing things a little bit differently."
Daniel Martine (hamstring) remains sidelined, aiming for an Anzac Day clash against Merewether.
"Whenever there's a hamstring involved I like to add an extra week before returning. So he might have been right to go, but Dan will probably be back next week," Hefren said.
Maitland will be without two-time Anderson Medal winner Nick Davidson (back), replaced by Alistair Fraser.
Elsewhere and Merewether welcome University to Townson Oval while Hamilton visit Southern Beaches.
