Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

De Thierry cleared as Hunter Wildfires hit the Shute Shield road to Gordon

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
April 20 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nate de Thierry.
Nate de Thierry.

HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman was preparing for a Shute Shield stint without five-eighth Nate de Thierry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.