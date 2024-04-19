Newcastle Herald
Power station pleads not guilty to Lake Macquarie fish kill

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
April 19 2024 - 5:30pm
Some of the marine creatures killed in the Mannering Park fish kill.
The owner of Vales Point Power Station has pleaded not guilty to causing a mass fish kill in southern Lake Macquarie in August 2022.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

