Record Store Day: The hunt for the sweetest sound in the world

In the vinyl renaissance, Record Store Day has become a kind of pilgrimage. Big names like Taylor Swift and Pearl Jam might time exclusive releases to capitalise on the marketing potential, as fans scour the lists to find rare items, but there is an element of chance about the whole endeavour, too. Mr Eaton makes his orders months in advance of the sale, and hopes what he chooses will sell. Sometimes he gets what he wants, sometimes he gets more, and sometimes less - unless you're in the shop on the day, it's anyone's guess.