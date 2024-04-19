Train slams into car at level crossing on Central Coast

A TRAIN has ploughed into a car at a level crossing on the Central Coast on Friday night.
Footage circulating on social media shows a passenger train colliding with a sedan at the Rawson Road crossing at Woy Woy at about 6pm.
In the video, the train can be seen dragging the car a short way down the tracks.
A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed to the Newcastle Herald the car was unoccupied and no one was reported injured.
Passengers on the train were evacuated and were speaking with police.
It's understood no travellers on the train were hurt in the incident either.
Ambulance NSW paramedics and other emergency services were tasked to the scene at about 6.15pm, but did not need to treat anyone.
Transport for NSW confirmed trains were not running between Hawkesbury River and Gosford "due to a vehicle on the level crossing near Woy Woy".
Bus companies were being contacted for replacement buses to load commuters onto, but none were available at about 6pm.
"Please consider delaying non-essential travel," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"Police and emergency services are in attendance and trains near the affected area may stop on platforms or between stations for longer than normal."
More information and travel updates are on the Transport for NSW website.
