Racing: Hunter's group 1 shots at Randwick, Wentworth Park

HUNTER jockey Dylan Gibbons hasn't previously ridden either In Her Eyes or Bandersnatch.
The 22-year-old apprentice will get his first look at both in back-to-back group 1 features, worth a combined $2.5 million prizemoney, at Randwick on Saturday.
Gibbons gets to pilot In Her Eyes in the Champagne Stakes (1600 metres) and Bandersnatch in the All Aged Stakes (1400m) just 40 minutes apart.
Two-year-old filly In Her Eyes, trained by Victorian father-son team Leon and Troy Corstens, was rated a $71 fixed-odds outsider on TAB on Friday.
"It's a big step up for her but they obviously had an opinion of her to run in the Blue Diamond [group 1 at Caulfield on February 24]," Gibbons told the Newcastle Herald.
"She's never been tried at a mile but she's drawn perfectly in [barrier] one to get a nice smothered run."
Gibbons feels barrier 12 shouldn't worry seven-year-old gelding Bandersnatch, prepared by the Hawkes stable (Michael, Wayne, John) and coming off a second in the group 3 Doncaster Prelude on March 30.
"He's drawn out a bit, but he rolls forward. So hopefully he'll be in the first four somewhere," Gibbons said.
"He's an ultra consistent customer, turns up week in and week out. What you see is what you get and while he may not be as classy as some of the others, he always seems to give 100 percent."
Gibbons, booked for nine out of 10 races in Sydney on Saturday, earlier steers Kris Lees-trained Almania in a group 3 over 2000m.
IT'S been almost one year since Nangar Jim started racing.
The greyhound's anniversary could well be celebrated in group 1 style.
Nangar Jim, trained by Dungog's Joe McFadyen, will contest the Golden Easter Egg final at Wentworth Park on Saturday night (9:45pm).
"We bought him after maybe four or five starts, racing up at Grafton, and he's just worked his way through the grades," McFadyen told the Newcastle Herald.
"He's made finals of four cups at the big NSW tracks, ran second in two of them and won two of them [Maitland, Temora].
"I guess he's known as a one-turn dog, but he's just been good enough to get through to the most prestigious race in NSW."
Nangar Jim, with 15 wins from 30 career starts, will jump from box five following a second in last weekend's semi and heat third a fortnight earlier.
His track best over 520 metres is 29.76 seconds.
McFadyen has now qualified for back-to-back Easter Egg finals, with Belmont Bullet in last year's decider.
He describes the last 12 months as "an amazing ride", taking a "small kennel" from zero to double figures in terms of group races.
Saturday's favourite, according to TAB fixed odds, was Mackenna ($1.95).
