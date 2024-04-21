Tahs advance to Super W final, Wildfires seal first win in Jack Scott Cup

The NSW Waratahs have lined up a Super W grand final showdown with Fijian Drua, now they want their championship mantle back.
Layne Morgan, one of a number of Hunter products in the Waratahs squad, told the Newcastle Herald ahead of season kick-off they were determined to "bring that trophy back home" in 2024.
The Wallaroos and Hunter Wildfires halfback has played a crucial role as NSW booked another grand final appearance with an unbeaten run.
The four-time Super W champions were clinical in dispatching the ACT Brumbies 47-27 in the semi-finals on Friday night while Drua, the 2023 title-holders, had a much tougher time sealing their spot with a 25-14 win over Western Force.
Nelson Bay's Maya Stewart ran in two tries for NSW while Wildfires player Kate Holland crossed for the Brumbies.
Holland and Brumbies teammate Kyah Little are likely to now return to the Wildfires to boost their Jack Scott Cup campaign.
The Wildfires notched their first win of the Sydney women's premier rugby union competition by beating Gordon 34-5 in rain-soaked conditions at Chatswood Oval on Saturday.
After a first-up 7-3 loss to Southern Districts, the Wildfires were mostly in control at Chatswood to set up Hunter's only win of the day.
In round two of Hunter Rugby Women on Saturday, Wanderers beat Nelson Bay 37-0, Hamilton thrashed Southern Beaches 96-0, University succumbed 40-0 to Merewether and Cooks Hill lost their first-ever home game 58-0 to Maitland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.