Motorcycle rider in hospital after head-on crash near Singleton

A man in his 50s was in John Hunter Hospital on Saturday night after he was involved in a head-on crash on Putty Road outside Singleton earlier in the day.
Paramedics and emergency services were called to a remote stretch of the road at Milbrodale about 12.40pm where they found a motorcycle and car had collided head-on.
The man was said to be conscious when paramedics arrived, but had suffered injuries to his leg and foot and was taken to hospital.
A spokesperson for John Hunter said the man was in a stable condition on Saturday evening, April 20.
The road was closed for several hours before eventually re-opening around 4pm, police said.
