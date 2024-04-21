Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Leaders Lambton move clear, New Lambton take first win in rain-soaked round

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
April 21 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lambton Jaffas defender Riley McNaughton produced the winner against Azzurri on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Lambton Jaffas defender Riley McNaughton produced the winner against Azzurri on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Lambton Jaffas moved three points clear at the top of the NPL Northern NSW standings with a 2-1 win over Charlestown at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday in one of only two men's matches to go ahead over the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.