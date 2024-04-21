Leaders Lambton move clear, New Lambton take first win in rain-soaked round

Lambton Jaffas moved three points clear at the top of the NPL Northern NSW standings with a 2-1 win over Charlestown at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday in one of only two men's matches to go ahead over the weekend.
Azzurri's Taylor Regan cancelled out Bailey Newton's first-half goal with a header off a free kick in the 55th minute. But Jaffas defender Riley McNaughton responded almost immediately with a header of his own from a corner in the 57th minute. The win elevated the defending champions to 21 points, three clear of Broadmeadow on 18.
Coach Shane Pryce said it was "good to get the monkey off the back" as New Lambton posted their first win of the season at Alder Park on Friday night.
Kent Harrison scored two goals in as many minutes to set up the 2-1 victory over mid-table Weston with the result elevating the Golden Eagles to four points after drawing 2-2 with Adamstown in round four.
"It was a gritty performance team-wise, and that's what we need," Pryce said.
"We haven't got massive individuals who can turn a game. It's a team effort and we showed that we can eke out a result."
The ball ended up in the back of New Lambton's net in the 35th minute but the goal was not awarded.
Golden Eagles goalkeeper Shayne Van As diffused a back-post header off a Weston corner but fell back and fumbled the ball into the goal after contact with Bears forward Christopher Hatfield.
Instead of a goal, a free kick was awarded.
The Bears did score early in the second half, however, after some slick passing interplay put Aaron Niyonkuru within close range and his stabbing left-footed shot was deflected into the goal.
In the only NPL women's game to go ahead over a rain-soaked weekend, Mid Coast posted their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory against Warners Bay in Taree on Sunday.
Maitland and Azzurri are set to meet in the semi-final of the Women's League Cup at Lisle Carr Oval on Tuesday night.
