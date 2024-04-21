Paris tickets booked for Olympic debutants Rhiannan Brown, Brin Liddell

RHIANNAN Brown grew up sailing on the waters of Lake Macquarie and Brin Liddell resides at Belmont.
The pair have now booked their tickets to Paris, set for Olympic debuts after being named as the mixed multihull Nacra 17 team to represent Australia in just a few months time.
Announcements were made by the Australian Olympic Committee and Australian Sailing Team over the weekend with Brown and Liddell both away competing in France.
"It sounds cliché but it is a dream come true," Liddell, 22, said.
"It's something as a kid I would have written down as what I wanted to be when I grew up, an Olympian, and the fact that is becoming a reality is still unbelievable."
Brown, 21, added: "I feel proud of that little girl who had the crazy dream to chase her Olympic ambitions".
Brown hails from the nearby Central Coast suburb of Tascott while Liddell first learned his craft at the Hunters Hill club in Sydney.
The pair, who have used Lake Macquarie for training, first combined forces in 2019, transitioned to Nacra 17 in 2020 and started on the international circuit in 2022.
They secured an Olympic quota spot by winning their Sail Sydney class at the end of last year.
Nia Jerwood, Conor Nicholas (mixed 470) and Zoe Thomson (ILCA-6) were also named for the Games over the weekend, taking the total of Australia's sailing squad to 12.
The Olympic regatta takes place at Marseille Marina from July 28 to August 8.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.