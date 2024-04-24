Food Bites: exciting new high tea with a yummy QT twist

Lisa McGuigan is hosting a lavish medieval-inspired feast at Vamp in Pokolbin on Saturday, August 3. Now in its third year, the event is McGuigan's Gothic take on the traditional banquet and promises to be the best yet. Jonathan Heath from Well-Seasoned Catering is cooking up a three-course feast that will be paired with wines personally selected by McGuigan from her latest collection, and there will be "mythical and magical entertainment". Tickets are $300 per person at lisamcguiganwines.com.