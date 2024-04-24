Mother's Day guide: where to 'wine and dine' your mum on May 12

Bettie Mays is making it super easy this year by offering High Tea at Home brunch boxes. Each box ($60) caters for two and contains lemon and raspberry tarts, caramel slice, quiche, savoury scrolls and scones with jam and cream. Add-ons such as finger sandwiches and wraps are an additional $20. Orders close May 8 for pick-up on May 11 between 10am and 11am.

