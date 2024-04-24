Mother's Day guide: where to 'wine and dine' your mum on May 12

With Mother's Day fast approaching it's time to get organised. Even the lowest-maintenance of mums can have the longest of memories.
Here are our top picks for Mother's Day 2024 on Sunday, May 12.
Beach Hotel, Merewether
Local florist Botanicals by Bea will have a pop-up flower cart on site and Peregrin restaurant upstairs is offering a four-course lunch, with a complimentary glass of Veuve Clicquot for mum on arrival as well as complimentary petit fours by Cocoa Nib for all diners ... and that stunning ocean view. Tickets $125 per person.
The Criterion, Carrington
The Cri closed to everyday trade in February to re-invent itself as a boutique hotel but is re-opening for one-day only for a special Mother's Day lunch on May 12. It's a four-course Italian feast with a glass of sparkling thrown in for mum, and tickets cost $59 per person ($15 meals for the kids). Book at thecriterionhotel.com.au.
Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin
Book a Mother's Day hamper and enjoy a family picnic on May 12 at Hunter Valley Gardens. The hampers cost $90 and are an add-on to Garden Entry tickets. They can be collected on the day between 9am and 3pm at Garden Terrace Cafe.
Bettie Mays, The Junction
Bettie Mays is making it super easy this year by offering High Tea at Home brunch boxes. Each box ($60) caters for two and contains lemon and raspberry tarts, caramel slice, quiche, savoury scrolls and scones with jam and cream. Add-ons such as finger sandwiches and wraps are an additional $20. Orders close May 8 for pick-up on May 11 between 10am and 11am.
This stunning venue is open for Mother's Day brunch, lunch and dinner on May 12.
Brunch, 9am to non, $49 per person. A complimentary Mimosa for mum on arrival, followed by an array of pastries and fresh fruits.
Lunch, noon to 3pm, two courses $85, three courses $105. A complimentary glass of bubbles for mum upon arrival.
Dinner, 5.30pm onwards, three courses, $130. A complimentary glass of bubbles for mum upon arrival plus Tower Restaurant's new a la carte menu.
Osteria Papazzo
Chef Alessandra Papazzo and her team are celebrating the Mother's Day weekend with pop-up events. On Friday, May 10, at Talulah in The Junction mum receives a gift before enjoying an authentic Napoli dinner. Also at Talulah, on May 11 and 12, 7am until sold out, Alessandra will be hosting a pop-up florist stall featuring her own floral creations. Pre-order by phoning or texting 0401 841 401.
Winmark Wines, Broke
Does your mum love chardonnay? The picturesque Winmark Wines is hosting a Mother's Day Long Lunch on May 12 (11am to 3pm) featuring the culinary talents of The Wilderness Chef and Winmark Wines chardonnay. Tickets cost $165 which includes a three-course lunch and four matching wines. Kids meals (ages one to 12) are $45 per person.
The Anchorage, Port Stephens
Treat mum to a Mother's Day Escape on May 12 featuring a Mother's Day high tea, overnight accommodation in a waterfront Loft Suite, and a Signature Sparkling hot and cold buffet breakfast the next day. From $699, details at anchorageportstephens.com.au.
voco Kirkton Park Hunter Valley
Enjoy a Mother's Day high tea overlooking the rose garden at voco Kirkton Park Hunter Valley on May 12, noon to 3pm. Tickets are $99 and include a glass of sparkling on arrival, sweet and savoury treats, and a selection of teas or Vittoria coffee.
Roundhouse, Crystalbrook Kingsley
Take in unrivalled views of the city at a three-course Mother's Day lunch on May 12 at Roundhouse rooftop restaurant. Tickets are $149 per person and include a glass of Petersons bubbles or T2 tea on arrival, a three-course set menu prepared by executive chef Matthew Smith, and a take-home gift for mum.
The popular lakeside restaurant will be open on May 12 for a three-course lunch and dinner, plus a heart-shaped chocolate on arrival and a cocktail or mocktail.
The Lucky Hotel, Newcastle
A Sunday roast is on the menu on May 12 plus a flower for mum and a sketch artist drawing (complimentary) family portraits.
Lowlands Bowling Club, Cooks Hill
Mother's Day Drag Bingo Extravaganza with Timberlina at 6.30pm on May 12 is a fun option, with cocktails and dry wit the order of the evening. Book by phoning 4929 3046.
Book for lunch or dinner on May 12 and mum will be treated to a complimentary brigadeiro (Brazilian chocolate truffle) on arrival.
Hunter Region Botanic Gardens, Heatherbrae
Breathe in the fresh air at the gardens on May 12 where there will be plant and market stalls, a pamper station for mum, a live band, scones, a sausage sizzle, raffles, lawn games and fun activities for the kids. Bring a picnic rug or email events@huntergardens.org.au to reserve a table. Family $20 (two adults and three children); adult $10; child aged 3 to 15, $5; children two years and under admitted free.
The Convent Hunter Valley
Enjoy a three-course lunch at Circa 1876 ($115 adult, $40 child) or a Mother's Day high tea at Restaurant Eighty-Eight ($85 adult, $40 child). Book by emailing reservations@convent.com.au or phoning 4998 4999.
Tocal Homestead, Paterson
Celebrate Mother's Day with a high tea at the historic homestead. Bookings from 10am. Adults $65, children $40. Tickets include a pot of tea from The Tea Collective Newcastle. Bar service available.
Boydell's Cellar Door and Restaurant, Morpeth
Chef Paula Rengger has created a special four-course Mother's Day Lunch menu at the historic Boydell's Cellar Door and Restaurant. Be sure to try a Boydell's wine and enjoy a leisurely stroll down Morpeth's main street.
Martha Drink & Dine, Belmont
Lap up the Lake Macquarie views at a three-course Mother's Day Lunch, tickets $79 per person. The menu looks as good as the view - choose from four starters, four mains and four desserts.
Pegs Cafe, Whitebridge
This cafe prides itself on helping its community celebrate special occasions and Mother's Day is no exception. Pegs will host a high tea at 2pm on May 11 and 12, $65 per person which includes homemade sweet and savoury treats, tea or coffee, and a glass of bubbly.
Brown Sugar Restaurant, Warners Bay
Receive an Audrey Wilkinson Wines sparkling on arrival at noon on May 12 followed by a three-course lunch, Jarrad Hoogwerf on guitar, a family photo by Photobooths Newcastle, a facial voucher from Grace Cosmetics, and a free lucky door prize. Tickets $79.90 per person, children under 12 $17.50.
Glamour and Scones: A Drag Afternoon Tea on May 12 at 2pm will be hosted by Krystal Chandelier and is a "heartfelt celebration of motherhood, family, and the joy that comes from expressing ourselves freely and fabulously". Tickets $49 plus booking fee at humanitix.com.
Dullboy's Social Co, Warners Bay
Mums bowl and putt for free and Mama's Mimosas are available all day. Fun for all the family.
Other suggestions
Flotilla, Wickham; Harrison's Food & Wine, Hamilton; Humbug Newcastle; Courtyard Eclectic, Lovedale; EXP. restaurant, Pokolbin; Sukimama at Merewether Surf Lifesaving Club; Thermidor Oyster Bar & Brasserie, Honeysuckle; Blanca at Honeysuckle; Acacia Dining, Maitland; Emersons on the Lake, Toronto; Baume at Ben Ean, Pokolbin; Yellow Billy Restaurant, Pokolbin; Royal Crown Hotel, Dudley; Alfie's, New Lambton; all-you-can-eat buffet at Eastern Tiger Restaurant, Cardiff RSL Club.
