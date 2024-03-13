Food Bites: Peregrin head chef Greg Singian in his element at The Beaches

I first met him when he headed up the kitchen at Chateau Elan at The Vintage a few years back. Born and raised in the Philippines, Singian studied hotel and restaurant management as Les Roches in Switzerland before moving to London to train at the L'Ecole Le Cordon Bleu, L'Art Culinaire, and work in the bakeshop of the Dorchester Hotel. He's worked at C2 Restaurant and Bar in the Philippines, was executive chef at the Grand Millennium Hotel in Auckland, ran his own cheesecake business and was head chef at the Shoal Bay Country Club in 2022.

