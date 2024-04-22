Tex Hoy completes mid-season switch to Castleford in English Super League

TEX Hoy has completed a mid-season switch in the English Super League, joining Castleford for the remainder of 2024.
The 24-year-old, a South Newcastle junior who played 29 NRL games for the Knights between 2020 and 2022, departed Hull FC with immediate effect less than a fortnight ago.
"We are always looking at improving the squad and we feel Tex coming in does just that," Castleford's director of rugby Danny Wilson said via a club statement over the weekend.
"He has some real quality and has a point to prove in the Super League. Bringing in Tex gives some healthy competition at fullback."
Jack Broadbent has most recently been wearing the No.1 jersey at the Tigers, who sit 10th on the ladder with a 1-7 record so far this campaign.
Castleford host the winless London Broncos on Friday.
Last year Hoy arrived at Hull FC, who recently sacked coach Tony Smith, eventually scoring four tries and kicking three goals across 24 appearances.
