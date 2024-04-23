Camplify chief pitches tent on new untapped market with Reflections board

CAMPLIFY CEO and founder Justin Hales believes he can help Reflections Holidays engage with an untapped customer base as part of the tourism accommodation giant's board.
The two-time Hunter Business Leader of the Year award-winner has been announced as one of two new additions to the six-member NSW Crown Holiday Parks Land Manager board, alongside former National Capital Authority CEO Sally Barnes.
Board member Julie Osborne has also been promoted to Reflections chair as part of the new appointments which are effective from May 1.
Since it was founded in Newcastle in 2015, Camplify has become one of the success stories of the domestic tourism industry.
Camplify is often dubbed "AirBnb on wheels". It enables camper, caravan and motor home owners to rent out their vehicles to customers around Australia and overseas in New Zealand, Spain and the UK.
Mr Hales said many of Camplify's customers were first-time adventure holiday-makers and he planned to help Reflections foster links with that demographic.
"We have a little bit of a different demographic to the Reflections customer, who would more be somebody who may have been with that sector for quite some time," Mr Hales said.
"Also I have a lot of exposure to what's happening in other markets outside of Australia, particularly through Europe and New Zealand.
"There's a lot of different things happening in other sectors and I am able to bring that back to the Reflections operations in Australia."
Reflections Holidays are investing $18 million in new accommodation this financial year, up from $15 million in 2023 and is doubling its expenditure to $4 million on upgrading existing facilities.
Reflections' Hunter-based parks include Hawks Nest, Jimmys Beach, Seal Rocks, Norah Head Lighthouse and Lake Glenbawn.
Mr Hales said overseeing that program would be the most pressing issue for the new board.
"Certainly Reflections has done a great job in updating a lot of those parks and providing a higher-spec quality, in terms of what they've done," he said.
"Continuing that program of being able to upgrade the facilities throughout the state is a really important thing.
"At the end of the day, they're parks that are owned by the people of NSW and used by the people of NSW.
"The investment into those parks is a great return for people who want to be able to use those facilities for generations."
