Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Camplify chief pitches tent on new untapped market with Reflections board

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated April 23 2024 - 5:32pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camplify CEO and co-founder Justin Hales hopes to offer his international tourism experience to Reflections' board. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Camplify CEO and co-founder Justin Hales hopes to offer his international tourism experience to Reflections' board. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

CAMPLIFY CEO and founder Justin Hales believes he can help Reflections Holidays engage with an untapped customer base as part of the tourism accommodation giant's board.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.