Call for green thumbs to help plant 15,000 natives across city

City of Newcastle is encouraging Novocastrians to help improve Newcastle's treasured green spaces by joining forces with Landcare groups and school students to plant more than 15,000 native grasses, shrubs and trees.
Starting at Northcott Park in Shortland, those involved in the project on Tuesday had the chance to connect with nature and become stewards of their environment by planting native species and conducting a survey of Crawchie Creek alongside Landcare volunteers and council scientists.
Over the next three months, the council and Landcare will host similar events across Newcastle's western suburbs as part of the Natural Connection program, which aims to improve and expand urban forest and vegetated creeks.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said one of the goals of this year's program was to celebrate the work of Landcare volunteers and boost group numbers.
"City of Newcastle currently supports 15 Landcare groups and we're looking to expand the program across the city," Cr Nelmes said.
"Volunteering can create connections between residents of all ages, fostering a genuine sense of social cohesion and community, by sharing the role of protecting our local environment.
"Planting more than 15,000 plants will extend and improve habitat for threatened species such as the Squirrel Glider, Powerful Owl, and the Freckled Duck.
"Improving our urban forest helps to cool our city, increase the resilience of wildlife corridors, improve soil and water quality, and protect creek banks during major storms.
"The Natural Connection program aligns with the 10-year Newcastle Environment Strategy, helping to increase community connection with local natural areas and expand our urban forest."
Following the event at Shortland, residents of Wallsend will get an opportunity to make a difference by joining council staff on May 26 to plant native species and conduct a waterway health survey at Birchgrove Drive Reserve.
On July 26, primary school students will play their part on Schools National Tree Day by planting native species at Tarro Reserve, as well as learning about bush craft, making cultural connections, and studying waterbugs alongside City of Newcastle scientists.
Two days later, Novocastrians are invited to Tarro Reserve for a major community event to celebrate National Tree Day.
Residents will get the chance to plant grasses, shrubs and trees and experience a wetland tour with council staff, where they'll learn about the importance of our urban wetlands, their protection, and rehabilitation.
The day will also feature nature-based play, craft stations and face painting for kids, as well as food and coffee.
