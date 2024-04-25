'So proud': Hunter families pack into Sydney for Anzac Day

Thousands have lined the streets of Sydney's CBD to watch and honour current serving Australian Defence Force members and veterans for Anzac Day.
To the beat of drums and bagpipes, marchers including veterans who served in World War II, Korea, Malaya, Borneo, Vietnam, the Gulf War, East Timor and Afghanistan, walked proudly down the city's main thoroughfare.
The resounding message from the watching crowd was one of pride - in past serving family members from as far back as Gallipoli to freshly graduated cadets.
Maitland's Judy and Collin Horn travelled to Sydney to watch the march for the first time on Thursday.
"We always watch it on the telly but we thought we'd come down to Sydney to see it this year," Ms Horn told AAP.
Vivian Sun watched on from the sideline to support her daughter Cassie, a 16-year-old cadet from James Ruse Agricultural High School.
"When we first came to Australia we wanted to learn the history," she told AAP.
"We were so proud and surprised to learn more than 100 Chinese served in the First World War.
"Now our daughter will serve and we are so proud."
Others came with young families so their children could "know what Australia is all about".
"We want to instil the Australian values and teach our kids what it's all about," Elizabeth Matthews said.
Earlier in the morning, hundreds gathered under a full moon and clear skies for a solemn pre-dawn service in Sydney's CBD, to remember the ultimate sacrifice.
Martin Place was full by 4am for the commemoration as people huddled around the near 100-year-old Cenotaph in crisp weather to mark the 109th anniversary of the landing at Gallipoli during World War I.
NSW Governor Margaret Beazley, Premier Chris Minns and Police Commissioner Karen Webb were among those to lay wreaths before the sun rose.
Mr Minns continued the dawn service tradition with a reading from Australian writer and World War I veteran Elliott Napier's moving poem Salute.
"You who have loved will remember the glow of their glad young years, as you stand today to salute them in silence, with pride and with tears," he told the silent crowd.
"The best thing about the ceremony this morning is to see the number of people that come early in the morning.
"Times like today the community can come together and remember those who gave their lives for our country and it's so nice to see it remain a solemn occasion."
As the lights dimmed and a spotlight shone on the cenotaph, Air Vice Marshal Glen Braz said Anzac Day had come a long way since it was first commemorated in 1916.
"With conflicts since then, the meaning has evolved," he said.
"While World War I veterans are no longer with us, and there are few remaining from World War II and Korea among us, today standing in this crowd are veterans of Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as veterans of numerous peacekeeping missions.
"Australians who found within themselves the selflessness and courage to serve our country, to serve you and protect our way of life ... to these remarkable individuals, we say thank you."
As the Last Post played, the crowd bowed their heads and some saluted before a minute of silence to honour those who died in war.
The diggers from the Great War were represented at the ceremony by a Memorial Horse.
