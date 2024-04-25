Hamilton's historic Fettercairn relisted with $2.9 million guide

ONE of Newcastle's most prominent period homes is back on the market with a revised price guide.
Colliers Residential Newcastle listing agent Anthony Merlo took over the listing of Fettercairn at 65 Lindsay Street in Hamilton this week.
The landmark property was previously listed with another agency in November, but withdrawn from the market after it failed to sell at auction.
Mr Merlo is guiding $2.9 million for the six-bedroom, two-bathroom house, which occupies a 1033 square metre block, just off Beaumont Street.
The 120-year-old property is open for inspection on Saturday, April 27 at 11.30am.
"It would not only make an exceptional forever home for a large or extended family, but could deliver a myriad of potential home or business uses such as a bed and breakfast, home office or boutique function venue," Mr Merlo said.
"The residence with its proximity to Beaumont Street and the CBD and harbour would make the ideal guest accommodation or Airbnb opportunity given its E1 Local Centre zoning that saw previous approval granted for a bed and breakfast."
Fettercairn was last sold in 2001 for $760,000, according to CoreLogic.
Construction of the Edwardian mansion began in 1903 after it was commissioned by the Gow family, owners of the Gow & Co Drapers and Milliners business on Beaumont Street.
According to its owner, Newcastle barrister Christian Hart, the home was built as a statement of the family's success and prosperity.
"At that time, the residence would have been one of the finest homes in the area and to this very day stands as a testament to the quality of craftsmanship of that bygone era," the agent said.
No expense was spared in the construction of Fettercairn, which features ornate bricks and decorative wrought-iron lacework and six working marble fireplaces.
Each room is grand in size including the bedrooms, dining and living areas.
"While the home is currently configured as six bedrooms and a study, the flexible floorplan offers buyers the opportunity to tailor it to their own needs," Mr Merlo said.
Other period features include coloured glass casement windows, pressed metal ceilings and wide kauri pine floorboards.
The home has an eat-in kitchen and two updated bathrooms, including the main with a claw foot bath tub.
Outside has a paved brick courtyard and huge backyard with a thriving, large Hass avocado tree.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.