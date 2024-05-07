Knights name team to tame Tigers in Tamworth

Tyson Frizell and Jacob Saifiti will return from injury in a double boost for the Newcastle Knights against Wests Tigers on Saturday.
The two forwards were named on Tuesday to play in the 3pm match at Tamworth's Scully Park.
Saifiti missed Newcastle's 14-8 win over the Warriors on Sunday due to a foot problem, and will make his return from the bench.
Frizell, who hasn't featured since round four due a hamstring injury, goes straight back into the back-row, forcing Dylan Lucas to the bench.
In another change, prop Jack Hetherington has been named 18th man.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien appears to have favoured Brodie Jones, who has played the past three games, as an interchange forward.
Phoenix Crossland has been named at No.14 despite a reported shoulder complaint.
Newcastle are coming off consecutive victories over the Warriors and Dolphins the past fortnight.
The Tigers have lost their past five games, beaten by the Bulldogs (22-14) last weekend after defeats to the Broncos (34-10), Panthers (22-6), Dragons (24-12) and Dolphins (26-16).
They are placed 15th after two wins and six losses this campaign.
Newcastle, who are 11th, last played in Tamworth in 2020, losing 36-6 to the Warriors.
Their only other recent match there was in 2018, when they beat the Tigers 22-20.
Tigers coach Benji Marshall has recalled Jayden Sullivan to the NRL side to replace suspended halfback Aiden Sezer.
Utility Latu Fainu has been dropped.
