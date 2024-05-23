Vandals rack up $50k damage bill trashing new homes

VANDALS have broken into and trashed a row of brand new homes at Lake Macquarie just as residents were getting ready to move in.
Police have made a public appeal for information, releasing several photographs of the damage, as they investigate the acts of vandalism on Butterworth Street at Cameron Park.
Lake Macquarie police said four homes were broken into and trashed between May 4 and May 6.
Officers believe a "group of juveniles" were behind the offending and caused about $50,000 worth of damage.
Police said holes had been kicked in walls throughout homes, a motorbike or scooter had been ridden inside and destroyed carpet, there was graffiti on finished walls and motor oil poured on flooring.
Tile glue and paint had been "spread all over finished floor, garage, and bedrooms", police said.
"These new homes were ready to be handed over to the homeowners," a Lake Macquarie Police District spokesperson said.
"They will now sadly experience delayed settlements due to the extent of the work required to rectify these issues."
Police made a public social media post calling for information on the offenders, and said anyone who could help identify them was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the online reporting page.
