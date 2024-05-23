Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

The new Pro Vice-Chancellor who speaks 12 languages and lost his eye sight

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
May 24 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Robert Greenberg, 62, is the new Pro Vice-Chancellor of the College of Human and Social Futures at the University of Newcastle and has taken many steps in his career. Picture by Simone De Peak
Professor Robert Greenberg, 62, is the new Pro Vice-Chancellor of the College of Human and Social Futures at the University of Newcastle and has taken many steps in his career. Picture by Simone De Peak

PROFESSOR Robert Greenberg may have lost his vision in his early 20s, but he never lost sight of what he wanted to achieve.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.