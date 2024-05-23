Newcastle hospitality and tourism awards finalists named

The Newcastle Tourism Industry Group (NTIG) has announced the finalists for the four major categories ahead of the organisation's second annual awards night on Monday, May 27.
The Newcastle Hospitality & Tourism Awards are designed to honour outstanding contributions across the visitor economy, including hotels, restaurants, tour operators, and event organisers.
This year, in addition to the existing categories - Employee of the Year, Employer of the Year, and Industry Support Partner of the Year - the awards will introduce a new category: Inclusive Hospitality & Tourism Operator of the Year, recognising businesses who create welcoming spaces for all, emphasizing the importance of diversity and inclusion.
The 2024 finalists are:
Industry Support Partner of the Year: Aerologistics, Grainfed Brewery, Out Of The Square.
Inclusive Tourism & Hospitality Operator of the Year: Oakvale Wildlife Park, Quest Apartments Newcastle and Newcastle West, Earp Distilleries
Employer of the Year: Quest Apartments Newcastle and Newcastle West, Oakvale Wildlife Farm, Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club
Employee of the Year Award: Laura McGrath - City of Newcastle, Tamara Young - University of Newcastle, Mia Shorter - Quest Apartments.
The 2023 winners were:
The Industry Support Partner of the Year - Gus and Louise Maher's Hunter Valley Events company.
The Employer of the Year - Reflections Holiday Parks.
The Employee of the Year - Eduardo Molina of Flotilla restaurant.
Tickets are still available for the gala awards night which includes food, drink and live music. The event commences at 6pm on Monday, May 27, at Foghorn Brewery. NTIG.org.au/Awards
