Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Tall timber adds new dimension to Two Blues

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 24 2024 - 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Wildfires lock Ngaruhe Jones has added a new dimension to Wanderers. Picture by Marina Neill
Former Wildfires lock Ngaruhe Jones has added a new dimension to Wanderers. Picture by Marina Neill

WANDERERS coach Trevor Hefren knew Ngaruhe Jones would improve the Two Blues' lineout.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.