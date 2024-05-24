Tall timber adds new dimension to Two Blues

WANDERERS coach Trevor Hefren knew Ngaruhe Jones would improve the Two Blues' lineout.
The former Hunter Wildfires tall timber has done that and much more.
Jones will line up in his third game for the Two Blues against premiers Maitland at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
"We have gone from having a pretty weak lineout to a very good lineout, very quickly," Hefren said. "Ngaruhe is a genuine lock. There are not many of them in the competition.
"Maitland has a strong lineout. Callow and hooker Jock Barry are a great combination. It means that you can read them because they don't go elsewhere. At the same time, they are pin point. Hopefully we can apply some pressure."
Jones has also added a different dimension to the Two Blues running game, whether it be in a wide channel or picking and driving through the middle.
"He reacts really well and doesn't second guess himself," Hefren said. "He just goes."
Hefren is confident the visitors will have plenty to throw at the unbeaten competition leaders.
As well as Jones, fly-half Jayden Kitchener-Waters will face the Blacks for the first time and Dan Martine comes in for his first start of the season at blindside breakaway.
""Dan has been there since the start of preseason, but picked up a couple of knocks," Hefren said. "He played the second half off the bench against Beaches and was really strong," Hefren said. "He is damaging running the ball at the seams.
"Jayden brings a lot because he is a triple threat. His running is just as strong as his passing game. And he has a great kicking game.
"That triple threat puts the defence on their heels a bit more. He and Luke Simmons have combined really well. It is like they have been playing together for years."
Maitland stormed home late to beat Wanderers 22-13 at Marcellin Park in round two. The Two Blues scored two-tries-to-one, but the boot of Maitland fly-half Hare Meihana was the difference, landing five penalties and a conversion.
Maitland coach Luke Cunningham has done his homework and is expecting a tough hit out.
"They probably provided us the toughest game to date," Cunningham said. "Ngaruhe Jones provides a lot of experience and height at the lineout. Piers Morell is playing some good rugby and gives them a lot of go-forward. They have a good kicking game with Simmo and the new 10 as well.
"They have been playing some good footy and have some danger men across the park."
Elsewhere, University welcome back Taulogo Lalaga at fly-half and Cal Conroy move back to breakaway for the battle with Merewether at Bernie Curran Oval.
The Greens are without fly-half Sam Bright, fullback Jack McKay and lock tom Jackson. Halfback Rory Ryan returns from suspension and Lachy Milton shifts from the centres to No.8.
NSW Country prop Toa Havea returns from injury and Va Talaileva moves to lock for Southern Beaches' clash with Hamilton at Passmore Oval.
