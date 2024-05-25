Newcastle Herald
Gritty Wildfires overpower big guns Easts to show Jack Scott Cup intentions

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated May 26 2024 - 10:44am, first published 9:00am
April Radford, pictured in action last season, was a force to be reckoned with as the Hunter Wildfires beat Easts in Jack Scott Cup on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil
Coach Anthony Eriksson believes a gritty performance to take down defending Jack Scott Cup champions Easts shows the Hunter Wildfires are more than heading in the right direction.

