Gritty Wildfires overpower big guns Easts to show Jack Scott Cup intentions

Coach Anthony Eriksson believes a gritty performance to take down defending Jack Scott Cup champions Easts shows the Hunter Wildfires are more than heading in the right direction.
As Sydney women's premier rugby union neared its midpoint with round seven on Saturday, the Wildfires kept Easts scoreless with a resounding 24-0 victory at No.2 Sportsground.
"Out and out the win was just built on grit," Eriksson said.
"We blew a few chances in the first half to score tries but the girls really stuck in there.
"We missed tackles and just the recovery in the back field was great, and then when we got stuck into our game plan the go-forward was incredible."
The Wildfires have twice finished in the top four only to bow out in semi-finals but are aiming to take that next step this year and secure a grand final appearance.
A hard-working resolute defence is proving key with the 27-0 loss to Sydney University the biggest blemish on their season.
"We've averaged maybe five points [against us] a game, bar the Uni game which was a blow-out," Erisksson said.
"Our forwards did a really good job. They really dominated there and put us on the front foot at stages.
"We were really proud of the way the girls played, especially to keep Easts to zero. We might be the only team that's done that this year so far in the first seven rounds.
"A few things didn't go our way here and there but we'll take that win and we've got stuff to build on for next week."
Front-rower April Radford scored twice and prop Leticia Betham plus winger Brooke Klingner also crossed for tries with teenage halfback talent Maronay Smuts kicking two conversions in her return.
Second-rower Renee Clarke and hooker Lynn Koelman also played key roles.
"Renee was incredible, just tackle after tackle after tackle," Eriksson said.
"Lynn was the same. She was working her backside off. April was incredible. They really dominated."
The women's result came in the last game of the day for the Wildfires, who went down in all other grades on Saturday.
Hunter, who were fifth ahead of their round-seven clash, are away to West Harbour in round eight.
In Hunter Rugby Women on Saturday, Wanderers stayed unbeaten with a 45-14 defeat of Maitland, Hamilton downed University 29-5, Merewether accounted for Nelson Bay 41-7 and Southern Beaches beat Cooks Hill 27-15.
