Doggy day out at Speers Point for RSPCA Million Paws Walk

LEASH in hand, with paws trotting along the pavement and the sun beaming down over Speers Point Park, hundreds tied up their laces and took their dogs on the RSPCA Million Paws Walk on Sunday morning.
The 30th anniversary event was dubbed Australia's biggest doggy-day out with several walks across the state.
Valentine family, the Farnhams, were among those soaking up the day with their four-year-old Groodle, Ripley.
"This is our second year, and I don't think it was as busy as last year but our dog is super excited, he doesn't mind. He just loves seeing other dogs and people," Jane Farnham said.
Mrs Farnham predicted there were about 300 people strolling Speers Point Park in a five-kilometre walk for a good cause.
"It was magnificent weather, lots of families, singles and couples walking their dogs it was great," she said.
"It also doesn't take long, we started at about 10.30am and were back by quarter-past eleven, and we didn't walk fast, we just had a nice little stroll."
The event was hosted by the RSPCA Hunter Supporter Group and there were plenty of food vendors, retail stores to purchase pups a treat, a raffle for charity and live music.
"We like to do it number one because we like to get out and walk the dog, but also, it's good to raise money for the RSPCA," Mrs Farnham said.
"There's people there that sell stuff for your dog whether you want to get some treats, hats or bandanas, and a raffle. It's an all in little affair and it's good fun."
Since its inception in 1994, the RSPCA Million Paws Walk has continued to raise vital funds to support the work of RSPCA NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.