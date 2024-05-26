Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Doggy day out at Speers Point for RSPCA Million Paws Walk

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated May 26 2024 - 4:54pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The paw-fect day for RSPCA Million Paws Walk at Speers Point. Pictures by Peter Lorimer

LEASH in hand, with paws trotting along the pavement and the sun beaming down over Speers Point Park, hundreds tied up their laces and took their dogs on the RSPCA Million Paws Walk on Sunday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.