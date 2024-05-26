Racing: Stapleford's big win, Harley's Newcastle wrap; Ruggari double and Sarkis stayer on rise

Scone apprentice Mitch Stapleford was praised for his cool head after riding a winner at his first Sydney meeting.
The 21-year-old, a grandson of veteran former Central Coast trainer Albert Stapleford, took Diamond Diesel to victory with a weaving run down the straight in the final race at Randwick on Saturday.
The seven-year-old gelding, a $10 chance with Stapleford's three-kilogram claim, came from well back and powered between runners late to win by 1.27 lengths in the benchmark 78 handicap (1400m). It was just the second city-level meeting Stapleford had ridden at, after two chances at last Saturday's Scone standalone program.
The opportunity on Adam Duggan-trained Diamond Diesel was just his fourth city ride, and second at Randwick, after earlier finishing fourth on Ramones in the Highway Handicap on Saturday.
The breakthrough came nine months after he landed his first race winner, which came at Muswellbrook for his boss, Scone trainer Scott Singleton.
"I've always dreamt of doing something like this for a long time, so I'm really, really happy and very privileged that Adam put me on today," Stapleford said on Saturday.
"It took a lot of faith by him ... and the owners as well, so I'm very grateful.
"I was a little bit nervous at the 600 because I knew I was too far back and I didn't think I'd be there, but he was still travelling really strongly for me and once I really asked him to let down, he responded really well. The further we went the more I grew with confidence."
Gosford-based Duggan was thrilled to help Stapleford get his first city winner.
"That's great," Duggan said. "I've known Mitch for a good while now and am really good friends with his family. They are all here today and it's really nice to give him his first opportunity here in town.
"I did the same thing with young Dylan Gibbons. He rode his first winner for me at Warwick Farm, and the same with Mitch, so hopefully he's on his way as well.
"The plan was to be a touch closer, but that's why I put him on today. Mitch, the one thing I've noticed with his riding is he doesn't seem to panic and he didn't today. He just let the horse really find his feet and he attacked the line really well."
Also on the card, the Newcastle combination of trainer Paul Perry and jockey Ash Morgan took out the Midway Handicap with Bakerloo.
On Sunday, Newcastle trainer Kris Lees gained another Big Dance ticket when Mayfair Spirit won the Gunnedah Cup on debut for the stable.
Trainer Paul Perry notched up its 50th victory of the season when the Newcastle and Hunter Racing Hall of Famer saddled up winners at Newcastle and Randwick on Saturday.
It was the Hunter Melanoma Foundation race day at Newcastle and the legendary trainer had nine runners.
His only winner was Tiwi Girl but four of his charges - Senshi, Flying Argyle, Princess Cruizer and Curl Curl - finished close seconds. Earlier at Randwick, Perry's Bakerloo won the Midway Handicap. Both winners were $21 chances.
Tiwi Girl, ridden by Scone apprentice Braith Nock, came from midfield to run down stablemate Flying Argyle in the 2YO maiden plate (900m). Perry was the only local trainer to win a race at Newcastle but local jockey Darryl McLellan took riding honours with a double for country trainers in the final two races.
McLellan was aboard Joe Burges-trained McKeon, a $21 chance in the fillies and mares benchmark 64 handicap (1250m). She settled midfield and made her run with the well-supported Princess Cruizer in the straight before putting her head in front on the line.
McLellan backed up 40 minutes later to steer talented Stephen Jones-trained mare Villa Treville to victory over Curl Curl in the benchmark 64 handicap (900m).
The four-year-old, bred and raced by Gerry Harvey, had outstanding country form, winning four races from six starts before Saturday. She resumed from a spell to win by four and a half lengths at Tamworth on May 10.
On Saturday, she raced on the speed and looked certain to be run down by the heavily backed favourite, only to tough it out and prevail by 0.41 of a length. It was Jones' sixth winner in May.
Andrew Gibbons was the only other Novocastrian to ride a winner. He brought Scone four-year-old Crop Duster from last in the straight to win the benchmark 64 handicap (1250m) for colts, geldings and entires.
The winner is talented but normally races at the tail of the field, giving away big starts, hence his record of four wins from 23 starts.
Crop Duster loves the long straight, and in the small field on Saturday, Gibbons eased him back to last. Crop Duster arrived on the post to win by a head for trainer Jeremy Gask.
Central Coast trainer Jake Hull has turned around the form of former South Australian gelding Six Foot Song, winner of the benchmark 68 handicap (1890m),
Before joining Hull's stable, the five-year-old had won three of 29 starts. His two starts for Hull have resulted in an eye-catching fifth at Newcastle on May 4 and Saturday's win.
The eagerly awaited debut of four-year-old mare Clear Thinking did not eventuate because the $1.40 favourite refused to enter the barriers for the maiden handicap and was scratched.
Sawyers Gully trainer Adam Ruggari will hunt more local targets with veteran pacers Peter Forsberg and Dadndave after they gave him a double at Newcastle Paceway.
Eight-year-old Peter Forsberg held on for a neck win on Friday night, giving him two victories and two thirds from four starts in Australia for $12,480 in stakes. He had 11 wins in 159 runs in New Zealand. Dadndave, also eight, then swooped late after a tough run to win by 1.6m. It was his fourth win since coming to Ruggari a year ago.
"A mate of mine in New Zealand, Jay Abernethy, owns Peter Forsberg and he's sent me a few horses over the time," Ruggari said.
"We did a junior drivers tour together way back and we've stayed friends.
"That horse was eight years old and he'd been a nice money spinner there but had hit his mark.
"He's come here and done a really good job, and probably should have won three out of four. His first start we didn't know enough about him and if we drove him different, he probably wins.
"The other horse is the same, Norm Jenkins owns him and he hit his mark in Victoria.
"He's super competitive in that race every week. he always draws back but if he gets luck, he's hard to beat."
Dadndave has had four wins and seven placings for Ruggari.
Abermain trainer Harry Sarkis will trial Skinny Juan to Albion Park with a view to tackling a staying feature at the winter carnival next month after her strong win at Wentworth Park.
Skinny Juan won the 720m 5th grade race, her second victory at the track and distance, on Saturday night by 8.5 lengths.
"She's a very good bitch, but she's only 22 months old," Sarkis said. "I've been invited to trial her at Brisbane and she earned a trip off last night's win. I'll trial her and then make up my mind."
He believed Skinny Juan, which was runner-up in The 715 consolation at The Gardens this month, was still four months away from reaching her peak.
She started well on Saturday night from box one to sit third in the running before the leading pair came together and tailed out of the race.
Skinny Juan built her lead from that midway point and was never threatened out front.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.