Primary school students battle in basketball and hockey magic round

HUNDREDS of the state's best primary school athletes have converged in Newcastle to show their skills on the basketball courts and hockey turfs this week.
The NSW Public Schools Sport Association's (PSSA) Magic Round kicked off on Tuesday, May 28 at Newcastle Basketball Stadium and hockey centre with a series of boys and girls state championships.
About 700 athletes have travelled as far north as the Queensland border, as far south as Albury and as far west as Broken Hill, bringing 3,000 spectators to Newcastle for the duration of the event.
NSW Department of Education School Sport Unit leader Peter Banks said there were 14 associations competing with 11 regional public school teams, two Catholic teams, and one team made up of students from independent schools.
"We're really thankful to the warm welcome that the city of Newcastle is providing us and the facilities here are wonderful," he said.
"We think this also gives a financial boost to the local community."
Olympians are set to cheer on the student-athletes and provide insight to what it takes to become a professional, with Olympics Unleashed workshops over Wednesday and Thursday.
Muswellbrook-born Olympian and Kookaburras player, Simon Orchard, will join Hockeyroos Kate Jenner and Zoe Newman in cheering the players on as they contest the pool rounds and finals at the Newcastle International Hockey Centre in Broadmeadow.
At Newcastle Basketball Stadium, 280 players will be vying for the state championship in both boys and girls competitions with Opals star Natalie Burton courtside in support.
"They'll have a general chat to the students about being personal bests, resilience and dealing with ups and down not just as a young athlete, but as a young person growing up," Mr Banks said.
NSW Department of Education School Sport Unit executive director Dr Sylvia Corish, said having the Olympians in town to support the championships was a massive thrill
"It's an opportunity for some of our best up-and-coming young athletes to meet an Olympian and talk about the pathways they took on their journey to be among the very best in their chosen sports," she said.
